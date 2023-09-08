Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield handed Monmouth United a tough 38-18 loss for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield a 17-12 lead over Monmouth United.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Monmouth United faced off against Aledo Mercer County.

