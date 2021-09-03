Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield designs winning blueprint on Woodhull Al/Cam 34-22

Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Woodhull Al/Cam 34-22 on September 3 in Illinois football action.
Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield's rule showed as it carried a 28-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars' offense moved to a 20-6 lead over the Aces at halftime.
Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield opened with a 6-0 advantage over Woodhull Al/Cam through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.