Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield designs winning blueprint on Woodhull Al/Cam 34-22
Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield designs winning blueprint on Woodhull Al/Cam 34-22

Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Woodhull Al/Cam 34-22 on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield's rule showed as it carried a 28-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars' offense moved to a 20-6 lead over the Aces at halftime.

Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield opened with a 6-0 advantage over Woodhull Al/Cam through the first quarter.

