Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Woodhull Al/Cam 34-22 on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield's rule showed as it carried a 28-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars' offense moved to a 20-6 lead over the Aces at halftime.

Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield opened with a 6-0 advantage over Woodhull Al/Cam through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.