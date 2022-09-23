Orion collects victory over Erie E/P 27-7

Orion handed Erie E/P a tough 27-7 loss on September 23 in Illinois football.
The Chargers opened a slim 14-7 gap over the Panthers at halftime.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Orion and Erie E/P were both scoreless.
There was no room for doubt as the Chargers added to their advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.
The last time Erie E/P and Orion played in a 49-14 game on September 25, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 10, Erie E/P faced off against Sherrard and Orion took on Sterling Newman Central Catholic on September 9 at Orion High School.
