Orion deals goose eggs to Morrison in verdict 30-0
Orion deals goose eggs to Morrison in verdict 30-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Orion blank Morrison 30-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.

Recently on September 25 , Orion squared up on Erie E/P in a football game . For more, click here.

Orion struck in front of Morrison 30-0 to begin the second quarter.

Orion's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the second and fourth quarters.

