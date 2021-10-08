Orion deals goose eggs to Morrison in verdict 30-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Orion blank Morrison 30-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.
Orion struck in front of Morrison 30-0 to begin the second quarter.
Orion's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the second and fourth quarters.
