Orion finally found a way to top Spring Valley Hall 20-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Orion jumped in front of Spring Valley Hall 20-14 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Chargers and the Red Devils were both scoreless.

Last season, Orion and Spring Valley Hall faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Spring Valley Hall High School.

