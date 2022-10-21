 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ottawa Marquette routs Sherrard 40-7

Ottawa Marquette recorded a big victory over Sherrard 40-7 in Illinois high school football on October 21.

Ottawa Marquette drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Sherrard after the first quarter.

The Crusaders opened a monstrous 32-0 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Ottawa Marquette jumped to a 40-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Crusaders prevailed.

Recently on October 7, Sherrard squared off with Taylor Ridge Rockridge in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

