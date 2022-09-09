 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Over and out: Geneseo punches through East Moline United Township 36-13

  • 0

Geneseo dismissed East Moline United Township by a 36-13 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.

Geneseo moved in front of East Moline United Township 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Maple Leafs fought to a 24-6 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Geneseo breathed fire to a 36-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, East Moline United Township and Geneseo faced off on September 10, 2021 at Geneseo High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News