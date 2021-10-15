Over and out: Rock Island punches through Geneseo 48-7

Impressive was a ready adjective for Rock Island's 48-7 throttling of Geneseo during this Illinois football game.
Recently on October 1 , Geneseo squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Rock Island darted in front of Geneseo 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
Rock Island fought to a 35-7 halftime margin at Geneseo's expense.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
