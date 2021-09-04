 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pawnee tackles Galva 54-8
0 comments

Pawnee tackles Galva 54-8

{{featured_button_text}}

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Pawnee broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 54-8 explosion on Galva in Illinois high school football action on September 4.

The Indians' power showed as they carried a 34-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Indians' offense darted to an 18-8 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

The first quarter gave Pawnee a 2-0 lead over Galva.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News