Pawnee tackles Galva 54-8

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Pawnee broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 54-8 explosion on Galva in Illinois high school football action on September 4.
The Indians' power showed as they carried a 34-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Indians' offense darted to an 18-8 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
The first quarter gave Pawnee a 2-0 lead over Galva.
