Peru St. Bede clips Erie E/P in tight victory 15-13

Peru St. Bede didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Erie E/P 15-13 in Illinois high school football action on September 3.

Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.

Peru St. Bede broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 15-13 lead over Erie E/P.

The start wasn't the problem for the Panthers, who began with a 7-0 edge over the Bruins through the end of the first quarter.

