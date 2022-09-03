 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peru St. Bede delivers smashing punch to stump Erie E/P 41-20

Peru St. Bede dismissed Erie E/P by a 41-20 count for an Illinois high school football victory on September 2.

The first quarter gave Peru St. Bede a 15-8 lead over Erie E/P.

The Bruins fought to a 21-14 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Peru St. Bede charged to a 41-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Peru St Bede and Erie E/P played in a 15-13 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap

