Peru St. Bede delivers smashing punch to stump Erie E/P 41-20

Peru St. Bede dismissed Erie E/P by a 41-20 count for an Illinois high school football victory on September 2.
The first quarter gave Peru St. Bede a 15-8 lead over Erie E/P.
The Bruins fought to a 21-14 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.
Peru St. Bede charged to a 41-20 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
The last time Peru St Bede and Erie E/P played in a 15-13 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap
