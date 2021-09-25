Peru St. Bede pushes over Port Byron Riverdale 34-21

Peru St. Bede dumped Port Byron Riverdale 34-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
Recently on September 10 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Taylor Ridge Rockridge in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
