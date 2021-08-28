Point of emphasis; East Moline United Township allows no points in stopping Chicago Lindblom 46-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when East Moline United Township stuffed Chicago Lindblom 46-0 to the tune of a shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on August 28.

The Panthers authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank the Eagles in the third and final quarters.

East Moline United Township's offense breathed fire to a 46-0 lead over Chicago Lindblom at halftime.

The first quarter gave East Moline United Township a 26-0 lead over Chicago Lindblom.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.