Point of emphasis; Eldridge North Scott allows no points in stopping Fort Madison 35-0
Eldridge North Scott corralled Fort Madison's offense and never let go to fuel a 35-0 victory at Eldridge North Scott High on October 15 in Iowa football action.

Eldridge North Scott opened with a 7-0 advantage over Fort Madison through the first quarter.

Eldridge North Scott's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Fort Madison at halftime.

The Lancers' reign showed as they carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 1, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Burlington and Fort Madison took on Clinton on October 1 at Fort Madison High School. Click here for a recap

