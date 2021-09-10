 Skip to main content
Point of emphasis; Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon allows no points in stopping Tipton 49-0
Dominating defense was the calling card of Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon on Friday as it blanked Tipton 49-0 in Iowa high school football action on September 10.

The Mustangs breathed fire ahead of the Tigers 42-0 as the fourth quarter started.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The Mustangs struck in front of the Tigers 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

