Point of emphasis; Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon allows no points in stopping Tipton 49-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon on Friday as it blanked Tipton 49-0 in Iowa high school football action on September 10.

The Mustangs breathed fire ahead of the Tigers 42-0 as the fourth quarter started.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The Mustangs struck in front of the Tigers 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.