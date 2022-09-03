 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pretty portrait: Iowa City West paints a victorious picture in win over Muscatine 35-21

  • 0

Iowa City West dumped Muscatine 35-21 at Iowa City West High on September 2 in Iowa football action.

Iowa City West moved in front of Muscatine 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Muskies' expense.

Muscatine fought back in the third quarter to make it 35-21.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Iowa City West and Muscatine played in a 42-7 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News