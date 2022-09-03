Pretty portrait: Iowa City West paints a victorious picture in win over Muscatine 35-21

Iowa City West dumped Muscatine 35-21 at Iowa City West High on September 2 in Iowa football action.
Iowa City West moved in front of Muscatine 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Muskies' expense.
Muscatine fought back in the third quarter to make it 35-21.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
The last time Iowa City West and Muscatine played in a 42-7 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap
