Pretty portrait: Rock Island paints a victorious picture in win over Galesburg 34-14

Playing with a winning hand, Rock Island trumped Galesburg 34-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

Rock Island darted in front of Galesburg 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rocks fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Silver Streaks' expense.

Rock Island and Galesburg each scored in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rocks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-7 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.