Defense dominated as Princeton pitched a 42-0 shutout of Orion during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Princeton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Orion through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Chargers' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 28-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Orion faced off against Mendota.

