 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Princeton rides to cruise control win over Orion 45-7
0 comments

Princeton rides to cruise control win over Orion 45-7

{{featured_button_text}}

Princeton's river of points eventually washed away Orion in a 45-7 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup. .

Princeton took control in the third quarter with a 42-0 advantage over Orion.

Princeton opened a mammoth 35-0 gap over Orion at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Tigers a 28-0 lead over the Chargers.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News