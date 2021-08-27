Princeton's speedy start jolts Taylor Ridge Rockridge 48-7

Princeton jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 48-7 win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.
The Tigers' control showed as they carried a 41-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Princeton's offense breathed fire to a 28-0 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at halftime.
Princeton darted in front of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.