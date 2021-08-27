 Skip to main content
Princeton's speedy start jolts Taylor Ridge Rockridge 48-7
Princeton jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 48-7 win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

The Tigers' control showed as they carried a 41-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Princeton's offense breathed fire to a 28-0 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at halftime.

Princeton darted in front of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

