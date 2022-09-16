Quick jolt prompts Bettendorf Pleasant Valley to power past Muscatine 49-9

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Muscatine 49-9 in Iowa high school football action on September 16.
In recent action on September 2, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Muscatine took on Iowa City West on September 2 at Iowa City West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.