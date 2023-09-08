Quincy dominated Rock Island 41-7 on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Quincy and Rock Island were both scoreless.

The Blue Devils' offense roared in front for a 21-0 lead over the Rocks at halftime.

Quincy charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rocks outpointed the Blue Devils 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Quincy and Rock Island faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Quincy High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Rock Island squared off with Minooka in a football game.

