Quincy delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Rock Island 47-42

Quincy surfed the tension to ride to a 47-42 win over Rock Island in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Rock Island, as it began with a 20-0 edge over Quincy through the end of the first quarter.

The Rocks took a 28-14 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the intermission locker room.

Rock Island had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Quincy 35-21.

The final quarter was decisive for the Blue Devils, as they climbed out of a hole with a 47-42 scoring margin.

In recent action on October 7, Quincy faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on Sterling on October 7 at Sterling High School. For more, click here.

