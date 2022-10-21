Quincy delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Rock Island 47-42

Quincy surfed the tension to ride to a 47-42 win over Rock Island in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Rock Island, as it began with a 20-0 edge over Quincy through the end of the first quarter.

The Rocks took a 28-14 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the intermission locker room.

Rock Island had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Quincy 35-21.

The final quarter was decisive for the Blue Devils, as they climbed out of a hole with a 47-42 scoring margin.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.