Quincy dominates East Moline United Township 49-14

Quincy's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate East Moline United Township 49-14 on September 16 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Quincy a 7-0 lead over East Moline United Township.

The Panthers tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 13-7 at halftime.

Quincy breathed fire to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Recently on September 3 , East Moline United Township squared off with Wilmette Loyola in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

