Quincy knocks off Geneseo 23-22

A sigh of relief filled the air in Quincy's locker room after Friday's 23-22 win against Geneseo in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.

Quincy drew first blood by forging a 9-0 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.

Quincy's offense stomped on to a 16-0 lead over Geneseo at halftime.

Quincy's leg-up showed as it carried a 23-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Geneseo's finishing flurry, but Quincy swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

