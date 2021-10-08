 Skip to main content
Quincy knocks off Geneseo 23-22
A sigh of relief filled the air in Quincy's locker room after Friday's 23-22 win against Geneseo in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.

Quincy drew first blood by forging a 9-0 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.

Quincy's offense stomped on to a 16-0 lead over Geneseo at halftime.

Quincy's leg-up showed as it carried a 23-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Geneseo's finishing flurry, but Quincy swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

Recently on September 24 , Geneseo squared up on Sterling in a football game . For more, click here.

