Quincy Notre Dame blanks Rock Island Alleman 38-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Rock Island Alleman as it was blanked 38-0 by Quincy Notre Dame at Rock Island Alleman High on September 2 in Illinois football action.

