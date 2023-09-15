Quincy posted a narrow 34-27 win over Moline in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Quincy opened with a 7-0 advantage over Moline through the first quarter.

The Maroons jumped a meager margin over the Blue Devils as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Quincy and Moline locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

The Blue Devils held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Moline and Quincy squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Moline High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Moline squared off with Lisle Benet in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.