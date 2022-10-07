Quincy thwarts Geneseo's quest 35-17

Quincy turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 35-17 win over Geneseo in Illinois high school football action on October 7.
Quincy moved in front of Geneseo 7-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Devils opened a massive 21-3 gap over the Maple Leafs at the intermission.
Quincy jumped to a 35-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Blue Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Maple Leafs' spirited final-quarter performance.
