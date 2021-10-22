Razor thin: Bettendorf earns tough victory over Davenport North 17-10

A tight-knit tilt turned in Bettendorf's direction just enough to squeeze past Davenport North 17-10 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

Bettendorf opened with a 7-3 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

Bettendorf registered a 17-3 advantage at intermission over Davenport North.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Wildcats fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Bulldogs would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

