Razor thin: Davenport West earns tough verdict over Davenport North 20-13

With little to no wiggle room, Davenport West nosed past Davenport North 20-13 on September 2 in Iowa football.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Davenport West and Davenport North settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Falcons fought to a 13-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Falcons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Davenport North and Davenport West faced off on September 3, 2021 at Davenport West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.