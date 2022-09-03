Razor thin: Davenport West earns tough verdict over Davenport North 20-13

With little to no wiggle room, Davenport West nosed past Davenport North 20-13 on September 2 in Iowa football.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Davenport West and Davenport North settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Falcons fought to a 13-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Falcons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final quarter.

