Razor thin: Decorah earns tough victory over Eldridge North Scott 14-10

Decorah poked just enough holes in Eldridge North Scott's defense to garner a taut 14-10 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.

The start wasn't the problem for Eldridge North Scott, who began with a 10-0 edge over Decorah through the end of the first quarter.

Eldridge North Scott came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at halftime over Decorah.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 10-7 at first quarter.

Decorah's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 7-0 scoring edge over Eldridge North Scott.

