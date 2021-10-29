Razor thin: Decorah earns tough victory over Eldridge North Scott 14-10

Decorah poked just enough holes in Eldridge North Scott's defense to garner a taut 14-10 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.
Recently on October 15 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Fort Madison in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for Eldridge North Scott, who began with a 10-0 edge over Decorah through the end of the first quarter.
Eldridge North Scott came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at halftime over Decorah.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 10-7 at first quarter.
Decorah's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 7-0 scoring edge over Eldridge North Scott.
