Razor thin: Erie E/P earns tough verdict over Sherrard 35-28

With little to no wiggle room, Erie E/P nosed past Sherrard 35-28 in Illinois high school football on September 10.
The last time Erie E/P and Sherrard played in a 55-0 game on September 11, 2021. For more, click here.
