Razor thin: Sherrard earns tough verdict over Morrison 26-22

Mighty close, mighty fine, Sherrard wore a victory shine after clipping Morrison 26-22 during this Illinois football game.

Morrison started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Sherrard at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 6-6 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The scoreboard showed Morrison with a 14-12 lead over Sherrard heading into the third quarter.

The Mustangs had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Tigers won the session and the game with a 14-8 performance.

Recently on September 10 , Sherrard squared off with Erie E/P in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

