Razor thin: Sherrard earns tough verdict over Morrison 26-22

Mighty close, mighty fine, Sherrard wore a victory shine after clipping Morrison 26-22 during this Illinois football game.

Morrison started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Sherrard at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 6-6 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The scoreboard showed Morrison with a 14-12 lead over Sherrard heading into the third quarter.

The Mustangs had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Tigers won the session and the game with a 14-8 performance.

