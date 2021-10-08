 Skip to main content
Resurgence: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fights back to beat Iowa City 31-14
Resurgence: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fights back to beat Iowa City 31-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Iowa City 31-14 on Friday in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Iowa City, who began with a 7-0 edge over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley through the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-14 lead over Iowa City.

Recently on September 24 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Davenport North in a football game . Click here for a recap

Recently on September 24 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Davenport North in a football game .

