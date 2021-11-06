Resurgence: Kankakee Bishop McNamara fights back to beat Erie E/P 42-27

Kankakee Bishop McNamara donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Erie E/P 42-27 on Saturday in Illinois high school football on November 6.

Erie E/P started on steady ground by forging a 21-20 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara at the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Fightin' Irish broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-27 lead over the Panthers.

