Resurgence: Lena-Winslow fights back to beat Fulton 54-32

Never count out a determined team, as Lena-Winslow showed while coming back against Fulton for the 54-32 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.
The start wasn't the problem for Fulton, as it began with a 12-8 edge over Lena-Winslow through the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers kept a 24-19 intermission margin at the Steamers' expense.
Lena-Winslow charged to a 46-19 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers chalked up this decision in spite of the Steamers' spirited fourth-quarter performance.
Last season, Lena-Winslow and Fulton faced off on November 24, 2021 at Lena-Winslow High School. For more, click here.
