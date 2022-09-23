 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Resurgence: Lena-Winslow fights back to beat Fulton 54-32

Never count out a determined team, as Lena-Winslow showed while coming back against Fulton for the 54-32 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.

The start wasn't the problem for Fulton, as it began with a 12-8 edge over Lena-Winslow through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 24-19 intermission margin at the Steamers' expense.

Lena-Winslow charged to a 46-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers chalked up this decision in spite of the Steamers' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Lena-Winslow and Fulton faced off on November 24, 2021 at Lena-Winslow High School. For more, click here.

