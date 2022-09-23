Resurgence: Lena-Winslow fights back to beat Fulton 54-32

Never count out a determined team, as Lena-Winslow showed while coming back against Fulton for the 54-32 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.

The start wasn't the problem for Fulton, as it began with a 12-8 edge over Lena-Winslow through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 24-19 intermission margin at the Steamers' expense.

Lena-Winslow charged to a 46-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers chalked up this decision in spite of the Steamers' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.