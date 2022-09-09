Riverside Highland can't recover from Wilton's early bolt 55-9

Wilton was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 55-9 victory over Riverside Highland in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Wilton drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Riverside Highland after the first quarter.

The Beavers registered a 48-0 advantage at intermission over the Huskies.

Wilton charged to a 55-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Huskies outpointed the Beavers 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

