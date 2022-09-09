Riverside Highland can't recover from Wilton's early bolt 55-9

Wilton was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 55-9 victory over Riverside Highland in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Wilton drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Riverside Highland after the first quarter.
The Beavers registered a 48-0 advantage at intermission over the Huskies.
Wilton charged to a 55-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Huskies outpointed the Beavers 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Last season, Wilton and Riverside Highland squared off with September 10, 2021 at Wilton High School last season. For more, click here.
