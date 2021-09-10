 Skip to main content
Rock Island blanks Rock Island Alleman in shutout performance 56-0
A suffocating defensive performance helped Rock Island blank Rock Island Alleman 56-0 at Rock Island Alleman High on September 10 in Illinois football action.

In recent action on August 27, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Davenport Assumption and Rock Island took on Pekin on August 27 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The Rocks struck in front of the Pioneers 56-0 going into the fourth quarter.

The Rocks registered a 50-0 advantage at halftime over the Pioneers.

The Rocks jumped in front of the Pioneers 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

