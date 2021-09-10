Rock Island blanks Rock Island Alleman in shutout performance 56-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Rock Island blank Rock Island Alleman 56-0 at Rock Island Alleman High on September 10 in Illinois football action.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The Rocks struck in front of the Pioneers 56-0 going into the fourth quarter.

The Rocks registered a 50-0 advantage at halftime over the Pioneers.

The Rocks jumped in front of the Pioneers 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

