Rock Island takes down East Moline United Township 68-35

Rock Island gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed East Moline United Township 68-35 in Illinois high school football on September 23.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 28-28 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Rock Island and East Moline United Township were engaged in a tight affair at 48-35 as the final quarter started.

The Rocks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 20-0 advantage in the frame.

