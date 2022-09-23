 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island takes down East Moline United Township 68-35

Rock Island gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed East Moline United Township 68-35 in Illinois high school football on September 23.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 28-28 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Rock Island and East Moline United Township were engaged in a tight affair at 48-35 as the final quarter started.

The Rocks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 20-0 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on September 9, East Moline United Township faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on Rock Island Alleman on September 9 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.

