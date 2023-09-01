Rockford Christian Life's defense throttled Galva, resulting in a 36-0 shutout at Galva High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Rockford Christian Life moved in front of Galva 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 30-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Rockford Christian Life charged to a 36-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

