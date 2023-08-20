Rockton Hononegah used overtime to slip past Fulton 27-23 in Illinois high school football on Aug. 20.

Fulton started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Rockton Hononegah at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Indians and the Steamers locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Rockton Hononegah hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 7-3 advantage in the frame.

