Sciota West Prairie triumphs in strong showing over Galva 55-24

Sciota West Prairie didn't tinker around with Galva. A 55-24 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Illinois football game.
The first quarter gave Sciota West Prairie a 20-0 lead over Galva.
Sciota West Prairie's offense took charge to a 27-8 lead over Galva at halftime.
The Cyclones' force showed as they carried a 40-16 lead into the fourth quarter.
