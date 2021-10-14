Sciota West Prairie triumphs in strong showing over Galva 55-24

Sciota West Prairie didn't tinker around with Galva. A 55-24 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Sciota West Prairie a 20-0 lead over Galva.

Sciota West Prairie's offense took charge to a 27-8 lead over Galva at halftime.

The Cyclones' force showed as they carried a 40-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.