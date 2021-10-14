 Skip to main content
Sciota West Prairie triumphs in strong showing over Galva 55-24
Sciota West Prairie triumphs in strong showing over Galva 55-24

Sciota West Prairie didn't tinker around with Galva. A 55-24 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Sciota West Prairie a 20-0 lead over Galva.

Sciota West Prairie's offense took charge to a 27-8 lead over Galva at halftime.

The Cyclones' force showed as they carried a 40-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 2 , Galva squared up on Biggsville West Central in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

