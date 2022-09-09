 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Score no more: Aledo Mercer County's defense is flawless in stopping Monmouth United 28-0

Aledo Mercer County sent Monmouth United home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 28-0 decision during this Illinois football game.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 16-0 halftime margin at the Red Storm's expense.

Aledo Mercer County breathed fire to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

The last time Aledo Mercer County and Monmouth United played in a 40-26 game on September 10, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

