Score no more: Fulton's defense breaks down Rockford Lutheran 28-0

Fulton's defense throttled Rockford Lutheran, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Steamers registered a 6-0 advantage at halftime over the Crusaders.

Fulton roared to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Steamers outscored the Crusaders 8-0 in the final quarter.

