Score no more: Orion's defense breaks Port Byron Riverdale 41-0

Orion's defense throttled Port Byron Riverdale, resulting in a shutout win 41-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.

The Chargers drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.

Orion opened a towering 21-0 gap over Port Byron Riverdale at the intermission.

Orion took control in the third quarter with a 34-0 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale.

