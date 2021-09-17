Score no more: Orion's defense breaks Port Byron Riverdale 41-0

Orion's defense throttled Port Byron Riverdale, resulting in a shutout win 41-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.
The Chargers drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.
Orion opened a towering 21-0 gap over Port Byron Riverdale at the intermission.
Orion took control in the third quarter with a 34-0 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale.
In recent action on September 3, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Mendota and Orion took on Princeton on September 3 at Orion High School.
Lede AI Sports Desk
