Sherrard posted a narrow 24-15 win over Warrensburg-Latham during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Sherrard jumped in front of Warrensburg-Latham 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Cardinals with a 15-14 lead over the Tigers heading into the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

A 10-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Tigers' defeat of the Cardinals.

Recently on Aug. 25, Sherrard squared off with Kewanee in a football game.

