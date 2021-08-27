Sigourney-Keota edges Durant in snug affair 23-20

Sigourney-Keota wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 23-20 victory over Durant in Iowa high school football on August 27.

Sigourney-Keota hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

The Wildcats took the lead 20-16 to start the fourth quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 13-6.

The Cobras opened with a 13-6 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.

