Sigourney-Keota overpowers Durant in thorough beating 34-8

Sigourney-Keota earned a convincing 34-8 win over Durant during this Iowa football game.
Defense ruled the first quarter as the Cobras and the Wildcats were both scoreless.
The Cobras' offense jumped to a 13-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
Sigourney-Keota's edge showed as it carried a 13-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
