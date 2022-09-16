 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Solon rolls like thunder over Davenport Assumption 35-10

Solon's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Davenport Assumption 35-10 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters.

Solon charged over Davenport Assumption 28-7 heading to the final quarter.

The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-3 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Solon and Davenport Assumption squared off with October 29, 2021 at Solon High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 2 , Davenport Assumption squared off with Dubuque Wahlert in a football game . Click here for a recap

