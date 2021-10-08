Some kind of impressive: East Moline United Township pounds Rock Island Alleman 48-7

East Moline United Township's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 48-7 win over Rock Island Alleman during this Illinois football game.
Recently on September 24 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Moline in a football game . Click here for a recap
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Panthers fought to a 22-0 intermission margin at the Pioneers' expense.
East Moline United Township stomped on over Rock Island Alleman 34-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.