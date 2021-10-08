Some kind of impressive: East Moline United Township pounds Rock Island Alleman 48-7

East Moline United Township's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 48-7 win over Rock Island Alleman during this Illinois football game.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Panthers fought to a 22-0 intermission margin at the Pioneers' expense.

East Moline United Township stomped on over Rock Island Alleman 34-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

