Some kind of impressive: East Moline United Township pounds Rock Island Alleman 48-7
Some kind of impressive: East Moline United Township pounds Rock Island Alleman 48-7

East Moline United Township's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 48-7 win over Rock Island Alleman during this Illinois football game.

Recently on September 24 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Moline in a football game . Click here for a recap

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Panthers fought to a 22-0 intermission margin at the Pioneers' expense.

East Moline United Township stomped on over Rock Island Alleman 34-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

